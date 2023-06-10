Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

