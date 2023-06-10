DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun Sells 4,988 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $12,619.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,064.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DermTech Price Performance

DermTech stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 2,543.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 810,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in DermTech by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 303,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DermTech Company Profile

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

