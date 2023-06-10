Dero Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $83,632.18 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00020309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,722.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00297728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00535476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00401054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,615,021 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

