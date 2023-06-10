DeXe Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $71.74 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One DeXe token can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00007635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $71.74 million and $1.57 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeXe has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,473,297.96470252 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.22573443 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $846,589.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

