Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.36

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as high as C$5.77. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 14,200 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$366.00 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.37.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.12). Dexterra Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of C$253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.459854 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.18%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

