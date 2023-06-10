Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

