discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Jun 10th, 2023

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCVGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 948 ($11.79) and last traded at GBX 944 ($11.74), with a volume of 10856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 913 ($11.35).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. This represents a yield of 0.99%. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is 6,111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSCV. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.80) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday.

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £878.80 million, a PE ratio of 5,066.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 799.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 795.28.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

