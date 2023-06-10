Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Acquires New Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,045,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,446,000. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. accounts for 2.7% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.72% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TV opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.66.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

