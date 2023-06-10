Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Grows Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 152.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,992 shares during the period. Nutanix comprises 1.0% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

