Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 548,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.58 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

