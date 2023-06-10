Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Purchases Shares of 119,800 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.08% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $404,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,719.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,096,934 shares of company stock worth $15,933,639. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

