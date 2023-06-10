Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Takes $12.71 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,000. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6,203.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.26.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $282.33 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

