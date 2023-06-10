Dollar General Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities analyst S. Hudson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. Atlantic Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DG opened at $153.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $152.75 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.