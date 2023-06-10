Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,281 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $229.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.82 and its 200-day moving average is $192.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $239.00.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,074 shares of company stock valued at $62,021,285. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

