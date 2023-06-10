Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 114,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0706 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

