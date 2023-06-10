Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $265.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.43. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

