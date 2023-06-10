Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 1,296 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,058,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 329,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after buying an additional 182,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after buying an additional 133,639 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $246.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

