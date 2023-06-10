Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $147,751,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,172,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 545.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $6,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $198.33 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

