Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 360,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $85.17 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3526 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

