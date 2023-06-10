Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 16,621 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Barclays boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE:LW opened at $113.59 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $115.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.