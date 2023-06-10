Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 405 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.70. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $140.14. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,452,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,860.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,071. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

