Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $1.02 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $74.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.