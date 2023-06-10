Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $290,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

