Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $44,000 in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

CCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 19.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

