Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $50,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $46,205.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,507.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $46,205.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,507.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,431. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

