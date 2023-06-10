Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.68. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

