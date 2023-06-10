Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $39,000 Investment in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Transcat by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRNS stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $94.10.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

