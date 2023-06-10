Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,218,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,575,854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 22.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nine Energy Service

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $888,980.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,657.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $888,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,657.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,677.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,725 shares of company stock valued at $930,577 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

NYSE:NINE opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

