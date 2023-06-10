Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Shares in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $48,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,829.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $35,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $48,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,829.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,711 shares of company stock valued at $183,328. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $149.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.05. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

