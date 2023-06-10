Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $265.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.43. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.