Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,607 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,607 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John D. Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John D. Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.1 %

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $84.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

