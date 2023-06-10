Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer worth $20,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter worth $456,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 226.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 257,386 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Performance

MEKA opened at $10.30 on Friday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

