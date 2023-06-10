Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 1,296,766 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3,645.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,766 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $24,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in América Móvil by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 164,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMX shares. Citigroup cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.6 %

AMX stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Featured Stories

