Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 766,363 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,363 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 4.45% of Aspen Aerogels worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 1.3 %

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

NYSE:ASPN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.