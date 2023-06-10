Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 341,046 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 341,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,228 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,687 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

