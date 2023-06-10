Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,497 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Globant worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $178.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globant Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.