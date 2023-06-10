Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 669,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 76,578 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,190 shares of company stock valued at $142,028 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Stories

