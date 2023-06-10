Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $23.18 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299,132 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of KBR worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 123,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,736 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.