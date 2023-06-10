Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DECK opened at $488.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.70. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $238.43 and a 12-month high of $504.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.