Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $17.93 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,933,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of MongoDB at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB stock opened at $374.51 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $398.89. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

