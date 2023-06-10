Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $20.27 Million in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 578,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Mobileye Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

