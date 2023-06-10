Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $24.17 Million in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,982,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,165,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 310,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 522,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 328,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,820,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 772,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 178,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.75. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
