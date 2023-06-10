Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 564,586 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,586 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $80,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,137,053.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $80,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,137,053.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,040,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,032,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,029 shares of company stock worth $17,800,125. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.