Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $23.45 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 285,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,451,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $185,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,518.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,753 shares of company stock worth $5,202,434 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $83.10 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

