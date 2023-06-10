Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $23.45 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 285,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,451,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella
Ambarella Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $83.10 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.