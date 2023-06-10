Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.00 million-$404.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.56 million.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NAPA. Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $92,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,147,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $372,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,770,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $92,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,147,261 shares in the company, valued at $953,960,456.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

