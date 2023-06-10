Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

DNB stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,051.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

