Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $297.59

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.59 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 301 ($3.74). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.70), with a volume of 68,774 shares traded.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company has a market cap of £432.92 million, a PE ratio of 14,600.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 297.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.97.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust news, insider Jasper Judd sold 5,000 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.74), for a total value of £15,050 ($18,709.60). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

