EcoR1 Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 743,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.97% of Immatics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.43. Immatics has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Immatics Profile

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.