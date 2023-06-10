EcoR1 Capital LLC Sells 1,197,819 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

EcoR1 Capital LLC lessened its position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197,819 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth $4,729,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 68.7% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 619.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $12.39 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $621.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.93. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 172.80% and a negative return on equity of 60.95%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

