Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.73.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
NYSE EGO opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -244.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.