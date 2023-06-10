Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE EGO opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -244.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.